rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968549
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A close-up video frame of a smiling man with a beard and blonde hair, captured at eye level, showcasing a casual and friendly atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.01 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.49 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.7 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.79 MB

View personal and business license