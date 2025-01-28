https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968627SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a joyful woman smiling, capturing a candid moment. The camera angle is straight-on, highlighting her expressive face. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 59.82 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 34.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare