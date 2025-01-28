https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968628SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a joyful girl laughing, captured from a side angle. The natural lighting highlights her genuine expression and blonde hair. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.74 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare