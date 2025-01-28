https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968900SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A playful French Bulldog lying on grass, captured in a low-angle shot with warm lighting, ideal for a cheerful pet video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare