https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968901SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical sword in a stone, captured at eye level in a foggy forest with sunlight streaming through trees, evoking a fantasy video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare