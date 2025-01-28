https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968902SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a Thai temple by a river at sunset, capturing golden spires and reflections. Ideal for a serene travel video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare