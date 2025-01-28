https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968926SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Underwater video scene of jellyfish in motion, captured from a low-angle perspective, highlighting their translucent, ethereal beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare