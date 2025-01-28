rawpixel
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle video shot of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament under a cloudy sky, capturing the iconic London architecture from a low perspective.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.98 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.68 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.6 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9 MB

