https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968952SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a steaming floral teacup on a wooden table, captured from a side angle, creating a cozy, vintage atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.25 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare