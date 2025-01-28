https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968958SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a lush forest waterfall cascading down rocks, surrounded by vibrant greenery, showcasing nature's beauty from above. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 75.8 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 44.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.11 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare