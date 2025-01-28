https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968960SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene waterfall cascades into a pool, captured from a low angle. Lush greenery surrounds, with a rainbow at the base, resembling a nature video scene. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 74.32 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 44.46 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.03 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare