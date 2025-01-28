https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968962SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video view of a bustling cityscape at sunset, captured with a fisheye lens, showcasing tall skyscrapers and urban streets from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare