https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968980SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vintage wooden chair in soft sunlight, captured at a low angle. The video highlights intricate carvings and elegant design against a classic wall.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare