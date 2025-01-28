https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16968981SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of cherry blossoms against a clear blue sky, capturing the vibrant pink flowers in a serene, natural setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare