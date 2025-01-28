https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16969267SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Aerial video shot of a snow-covered cityscape with historic red brick buildings and a cloudy sky, capturing a serene winter atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare