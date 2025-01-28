https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16969271SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a serene rural landscape at sunset, showcasing a church surrounded by golden fields and quaint houses in a wide-angle view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare