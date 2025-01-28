https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970335SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of a healthy quinoa salad with avocado and tomatoes, rustic style, featuring a wooden table and fresh bread in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare