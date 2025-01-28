https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970339SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Street market video scene with a low-angle view, showcasing vibrant produce and bustling motorbikes, capturing lively urban life.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare