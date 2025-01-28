https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970607SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Anime-style video concept with a side view angle of a person using a laptop against a cityscape at night, under a full moon.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare