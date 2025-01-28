https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970610SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of lush green grass swaying in the wind, captured in a cinematic style, creating a soothing and immersive video experience.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 104.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 66.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare