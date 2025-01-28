https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970623SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Cozy living room with neutral tones, plants, and wicker accents. Eye-level angle captures serene, inviting space, ideal for a lifestyle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare