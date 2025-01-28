https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970625SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A serene beach scene with rocks and waves under a blue sky, captured in a wide-angle view, resembling a video game art style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare