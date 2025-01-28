rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970703
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

Luxurious kitchen with marble countertops, modern appliances, and pendant lights. Captured from a wide-angle, showcasing elegance. Ideal for a video tour.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.85 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.89 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.88 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.26 MB

View personal and business license