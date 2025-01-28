https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970721SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a singer passionately performing on stage, highlighting emotional expression and microphone detail, with dramatic lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare