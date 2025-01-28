https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970733SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A woman in vibrant traditional attire gazes at ornate architecture. The video captures her from a side angle, highlighting cultural richness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare