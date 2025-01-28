https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970747SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Anime-style video still of a girl with headphones, side profile, medium close-up. Cityscape background, grayscale palette, calm atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare