https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970782SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cheerful woman smiles directly at the camera in a cozy, well-lit room, creating a friendly and engaging video atmosphere. Eye-level angle enhances connection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare