https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970961SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle shot captures lush, green terraced rice fields with palm trees, evoking a serene, tropical landscape ideal for a travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare