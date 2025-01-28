https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970966SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of lush, terraced rice fields with palm trees, captured at a high angle, showcasing vibrant green layers and tropical scenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare