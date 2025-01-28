https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970971SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of a sleek, modern train at a station, captured from a low-angle perspective, emphasizing speed and innovation in urban transport.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare