https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970986SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant Islamic-themed video background with hanging lanterns and crescent moon on a green backdrop. Shot from a front angle with ornate gold details.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare