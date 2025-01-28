https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970990SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A serene swan glides across calm water at dawn, captured in a side-angle shot. The tranquil scene evokes a peaceful, nature-focused video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare