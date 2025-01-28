https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16970991SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Elegant Islamic-themed video background with golden lanterns and crescent moon on a green backdrop. Shot from a straight angle, creating a serene atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare