https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16971073SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of smooth, creamy texture with soft lighting, highlighting elegant swirls and rich, luxurious feel from a top-down angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare