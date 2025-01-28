rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16971078
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up, top-down view of smooth, swirling cream texture, resembling a video of a gentle, hypnotic whirlpool in a minimalist style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.51 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.25 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.57 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.22 MB

View personal and business license