https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16971234SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A regal figure in ornate attire and crown, captured in a close-up, eye-level angle. The video conveys a historical and majestic theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare