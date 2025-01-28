https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16971293SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A video captures a diverse group in a modern office, seated around a large oval table. The camera angle is wide, showcasing collaboration and discussion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare