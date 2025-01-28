https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16971493SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Top-down view of a vibrant, kaleidoscopic pattern in pastel colors, creating a mesmerizing, hypnotic effect, ideal for a video background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare