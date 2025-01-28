https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16971515SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Psychedelic swirl of vibrant colors in a top-down angle, creating a hypnotic, abstract effect. Ideal for a trippy video background or visual art.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 114.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 68.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.98 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare