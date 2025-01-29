https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975136SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopCinematic landscape video with a low-angle view of mountains and a lake, under a dramatic sky with a crescent moon, creating a mystical atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare