https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975323SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a vibrant stadium at night, capturing the illuminated field and cheering crowd, creating an energetic atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 81.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 46.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare