https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975331SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A fashion show video captures a model in a floral outfit on a runway. Low-angle shot emphasizes the model's presence, with an audience in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare