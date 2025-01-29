https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975373SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with a close-up angle, capturing red bokeh lights against a dark background, creating a dreamy, artistic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare