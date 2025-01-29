https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975427SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A middle-aged man in a suit talks on the phone in a cafe. The video uses a medium close-up angle, capturing a busy, modern atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare