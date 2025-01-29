https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975430SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Over-the-shoulder angle captures a tech enthusiast repairing a computer, highlighting the DIY tech repair concept in a workshop video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare