https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975444SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing wide-angle video shot of the Northern Lights over snow-capped mountains, showcasing vibrant colors in a serene night sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare