https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975447SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video of the Northern Lights over snow-capped mountains, captured from a low-angle, showcasing vibrant green auroras in the night sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare