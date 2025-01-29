https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975563SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a serene rural scene with cows in a dry field, surrounded by traditional thatched huts and tall palm trees under a clear sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare