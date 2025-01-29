https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975648SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of intersecting red laser beams against a black background, captured from a low angle, creating a futuristic and energetic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare