https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16975662SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video background with a gradient of blue and green hues. The camera angle is flat, creating a serene and calming visual effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare